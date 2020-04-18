Edward M. "Eddie" Genson
Genson, Edward M. "Eddie" EDWARD M. GENSON "Eddie", age 78, of Deerfield, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home. He was preceded in death by his parents Morton and Sarah Genson and his in-laws Henry and Blanche Benjamin. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Susan; his children Kim (Brad) Thiriot, Melissa (Elisha) Rosenblum, and Morton David (Katherine) Genson; his sister Myrna (the late Ralph) Dreier; and his treasured grandchildren Mollie, Rebecca, Benjamin, Sarah, Nancy, and Abigail. Eddie was born on the West Side of Chicago in 1941. He attended Marshall High School and graduated in 1958. He earned his B.A. degree in Political Science from Northwestern University in 1962 and his J.D. degree from Northwestern University Law School in 1965. Eddie practiced law and tried cases in state and federal court in Chicago and across the country for over 50 years. His legendary work ethic, trial skills, and courtroom demeanor were renowned, acknowledged, and admired by the judges he appeared before, the attorneys he litigated with and against, and the clients he zealously defended. He was generous with his time and mentored and advised law students and attorneys who sought his advice and guidance throughout their own careers. His warm smile, jovial demeanor, and easy intelligence attracted people to him, but the foundation of his many friendships was always his steady loyalty and support. When not practicing law, Eddie could be found building and running his expansive model train layout, playing his clarinet, listening to jazz music, reading, or spending time with the most cherished people in his life, his grandchildren. He was also a student of history and was an integral member of the Board of Directors of the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency where he participated in the founding of the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum. Additionally, he was a member of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, the Governor's Commission on Criminal Legislation, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and the John Howard Association. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, a private burial service was held on April 17, 2020 at Memorial Park in Skokie, IL. A memorial service in celebration of Eddie's life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, One East Wacker Dr., STE 1730, Chicago, Illinois 60601-1980, www.dystonia@dystonia-foundation.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
17
Burial
Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so saddened by the death of your beloved father. We remember him as a gentle man with a sweet smile and always a kind word. We know there is a special place in heaven where G-d will hold him close and from where he will watch over his family for eternity.
Debbie & David Well
Your spirit and kindness will never be forgotten. We are blessed to have known you. Thank you, Ed. We love you. Rest In Peace.
Amaya S Jackson
