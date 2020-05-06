Levin, Edward M. "Eddie" Age 78, of Palatine, IL, born in Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Edward "Eddie" was the son of the late Samuel and Ida Levin nee Block. Cherished father to Leesa Levin-Doroba (Paul), Buffy Bernardo (Angelo), Danny Levin, and Samantha Adler (Brian). Longtime companion to Rose Kovalenko. Dearest brother to David (Diane), beloved uncle to Matt (Tal), Sharon (Mike), Stacey (Patrick), cherished friend to his caregiver, Dennis, and dear friend to many. For all who knew him, his favorite child was his first, his boat. His passion for both the water and fishing were like no other. Blessed to have enjoyed an early retirement after owning a successful business in printing, he enjoyed many sun filled summer days on his boat "Eddie's Office". Some of his happiest moments were spent fishing in the company of family and friends. His real joy came from not catching fish himself, but rather seeing others enjoy that experience. Eddie was a skilled craftsman who never passed up an opportunity to complete a project on his own. He loved to travel and was passionate about his classic cars and Lionel Trains. His greatest legacy isn't the successful company he built or his possessions but rather the relationships and memories created with so many he loved and who loved him. He wouldn't want tears now but rather for us to smile for all that was and be comforted by the most priceless gift he gave to all who knew him, precious memories. As in life and now in death, he will forever be our Strength, our Anchor and most certainly our Captain. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends, services and shiva are private. A celebration of Eddie's life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Association. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 6, 2020.