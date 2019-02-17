|
Lakickas, Edward W. Beloved husband of Lynn (nee Sievers). Loving father of Kristen Lakickas, Katie (Mike) Mazalin, Adam (Stephanie) Lakickas & Sammy Baudo. Cherished grandfather of Eleyna & Major. Adoring son of the late; Jonas & Ida (nee Bolkowski). Dear brother of Erv (Arlene) Lakickas. Kind uncle of many nieces & nephews. Devoted companion to his dog "Peaches". Visitation Wednesday, February 20th from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. Chapel service Thursday, February 21st at the Kerry Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights, service time PENDING. Interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 17, 2019