Krause Jr., Edward William "Bill" 88, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019. Cherished father of Kim (Paul), Kara (Steve Topper). Proud grandfather of Nikolas, Lucas, Logan. Loving ex-husband to Iola. Fond uncle and dearest friend to many. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Drucilla (nee Aiken), and his brother John Krause. Air Force veteran, dedicated 36-year TWA employee in Chicago and Kansas City. Missing your laugh, generosity, and love. Memorial donations in memory of Bill to .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 29, 2019