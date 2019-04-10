Home

Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Francesca's on 95th
6248 W. 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL
Koruba, Edward R. Age 81, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side. He was the loving husband of over 61 years to his highschool sweetheart, Lorelei (nee Kraiss); devoted and patient father to Lyn Cherie Howell, Kathryn Ziyad, Beth Anne Falco, and Stephan Koruba; cherished and "rule-breaking Papa" to Sahra, Marissa, Garry, Jr., Phillip, Alexandra, Anina, Salvatore, Sawyer, and Adam; fond brother, uncle, and friend to many. A proud member of Teamster Local 710 for over 35 years. He was an avid fisherman and storyteller. An extended obituary can be found at cremation-society.com/obituaries. A Memorial Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at Francesca's on 95th, 6248 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, IL 60453.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 10, 2019
