Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Lying in State
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
4660 W. 94th St
Oak Lawn, IL
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
4660 W. 94th St
Oak Lawn, IL
Edward Karge Obituary
Karge, Edward W. Age 80. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Burke); special friend of Carolyn Morrissey; dear brother of the late Alfred (Joan) Karge and the late Phyllis (late Ross) Chisholm; loving uncle, great-uncle, godfather, and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Funeral Monday, May 20, 2019. Lying in State 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4660 W. 94th St., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Interment Bethania Cemetery, (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 19, 2019
