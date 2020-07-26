Schmit Jr., Edward J. Schmit Jr., Edward J. beloved husband of Debbie nee Edburg; loving father of Heidi (Anthony) Skokal, Eddie III (Brenda Restaino),Heather (Dominic) Jaroch, John (Maria) and Nick (Meagan): cherished papa of Eddie IV, Anthony Jr., Jillian, Joey, Peyton, Abigail, Giovanni, Vincent, Madi, Nino, Ava, Nicholas Jr., Dominique and Jennica; devoted son of the late Edward Sr. and the late Claudia Schmit; dear brother of the late Agnes Schmit and the late Rita Farrell; fond uncle and cousin of many. Ed was a 1963 graduate of St. Rita High School and a member of the Board of Directors, a member of the St. Joseph Club and a board member of the Valentine Boys and Girls Club. He was the proud owner of the Teddy Bear Day Care for 47 years. Visitation Monday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Shrine of St. Rita Chapel at St Rita of Cascia High School, 7740 S. Western Ave. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Rita on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jude, Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
, St. Rita High School or Wounded Warriors
Project are appreciated. Due to the Covid-19 Crisis those attending the services will be asked to be brief to allow all the opportunity to pay their respects to the family. Arrangement entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com
