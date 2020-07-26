1/
Edward J. Schmit Jr.
Schmit Jr., Edward J. Schmit Jr., Edward J. beloved husband of Debbie nee Edburg; loving father of Heidi (Anthony) Skokal, Eddie III (Brenda Restaino),Heather (Dominic) Jaroch, John (Maria) and Nick (Meagan): cherished papa of Eddie IV, Anthony Jr., Jillian, Joey, Peyton, Abigail, Giovanni, Vincent, Madi, Nino, Ava, Nicholas Jr., Dominique and Jennica; devoted son of the late Edward Sr. and the late Claudia Schmit; dear brother of the late Agnes Schmit and the late Rita Farrell; fond uncle and cousin of many. Ed was a 1963 graduate of St. Rita High School and a member of the Board of Directors, a member of the St. Joseph Club and a board member of the Valentine Boys and Girls Club. He was the proud owner of the Teddy Bear Day Care for 47 years. Visitation Monday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Shrine of St. Rita Chapel at St Rita of Cascia High School, 7740 S. Western Ave. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Rita on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jude, Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, St. Rita High School or Wounded Warriors Project are appreciated. Due to the Covid-19 Crisis those attending the services will be asked to be brief to allow all the opportunity to pay their respects to the family. Arrangement entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
the Shrine of St. Rita Chapel at St Rita of Cascia High School
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rita
Funeral services provided by
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Smiley
Friend
July 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Adeline Skokal
Family
