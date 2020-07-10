Mucha, Edward J. Devoted husband of Alice, nee Dybas, for 50 years; Loving father of the late Mark, Sandi (Jon CPD) Harmening, and Matt (Katie); Proud Papa of Jake, Declan, Cormick, Allory, Charlotte, Lilly, Matthew, and Jack; Beloved brother of the late Richard; Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many; Visitation Sunday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Monday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church 10621 S. Kedvale Ave, Oak Lawn, Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com