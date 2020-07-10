1/
Edward J. Mucha
Mucha, Edward J. Devoted husband of Alice, nee Dybas, for 50 years; Loving father of the late Mark, Sandi (Jon CPD) Harmening, and Matt (Katie); Proud Papa of Jake, Declan, Cormick, Allory, Charlotte, Lilly, Matthew, and Jack; Beloved brother of the late Richard; Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many; Visitation Sunday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Monday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church 10621 S. Kedvale Ave, Oak Lawn, Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
JUL
13
Funeral
09:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
JUL
13
Service
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Memories & Condolences
July 10, 2020
Heartfelt and prayerful condolences from the Chicago Police Chaplains. Ed will be remembered at the next Police Mass.

In the meantime, may family and friends know the healing touch of our all-loving, all-merciful God! [Police Chaplains Ministry: www.ChicagoPCM.org or 312/738-7588]
Fr. Dan Brandt, CPD Chaplain
July 10, 2020
Deepest sympathies for the family
Mickey (Slick) Corcoran. Divide, Colorado
Coworker
