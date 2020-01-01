Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
For more information about
Edward McNally
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward McNally
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. McNally

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. McNally Obituary
McNally, Edward J. Edward J. McNally, 93, U.S. Army Air Corps World War II Veteran; devoted husband of the late Anne (nee Allison) McNally for 61 years; loving father of James (Ellen) (the late Marge), Anne (Tom) Myers, Kathleen (Mike) White, Robert (fiancé Angela Drehobl), Patrick (Cindy), and Edward (Lisa); proud Pa to grandchildren Christine (Rich) Marron, Maricolleen McNally, Jaime (Ashley) Archer, Jessica (Randy) Rimkus, Nicholas (Stephanie), Michael (Jennifer) Myers, Lauren (Lance) Summers, Elizabeth (Joseph) Dietz, Christopher (Kara) and Timothy (Cassie) White, Michael (Blerta), Daniel, Kevin, Emily, Megan, Edward, Owen, and Anne McNally; and great-grandfather of many. A long life and a good life, he will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral Friday 9am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations to or Learning Ally appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -