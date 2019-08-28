|
Hejka, Edward J. Age 78, of Lemont, passed away August 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Marlene J., nee Klein, Hejka; dear father of Joseph (Lisa) Hejka and Debbie (Rudi) Hejka; cherished grandfather of Justin (Patty), Joshua, Joey, late Rachel, Cole, late Chase (in childhood); fond great-grandfather of Vivia Rose; and loving brother of Theresa (Gary) Wilson, Nancy Hejka, and Susan Douthit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , . Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 28, 2019