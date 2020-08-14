1/
Edward J. Goetz Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Goetz Sr. , Edward J.

Goetz, Sr., Edward J., Korean Air Force veteran, beloved husband of the late Christine; loving father of Elizabeth (Jose), Edward Jr. (Irene), and Sulynne; grandfather of Victor and Richard; brother of the late Joseph (late Sophie), late John (late Helen),late Steve, late Ignatius (late Evelyn), late Frank (late Frieda), late Sophie (late Ted) Radziwon, & late Annie (late Joseph) Rekar; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:00 am from Pomierski F.H., 1059 W. 32nd St, to St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish St. Barbara Worship site for 9:30 mass of Christian burial. INT. Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3-9:00 pm. (773)927-6424 www.pomierskifuneral home.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral
09:00 AM
Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish St. Barbara Worship site
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
1059 West 32nd Street
Chicago, IL 60608
(773) 927-6424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved