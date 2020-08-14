Goetz Sr. , Edward J.
Goetz, Sr., Edward J., Korean Air Force veteran, beloved husband of the late Christine; loving father of Elizabeth (Jose), Edward Jr. (Irene), and Sulynne; grandfather of Victor and Richard; brother of the late Joseph (late Sophie), late John (late Helen),late Steve, late Ignatius (late Evelyn), late Frank (late Frieda), late Sophie (late Ted) Radziwon, & late Annie (late Joseph) Rekar; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:00 am from Pomierski F.H., 1059 W. 32nd St, to St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish St. Barbara Worship site for 9:30 mass of Christian burial. INT. Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3-9:00 pm. (773)927-6424 www.pomierskifuneral home.com
