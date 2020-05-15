Byczynski, Edward J. Edward J. Byczynski, age 88, Korean War Army Veteran, beloved husband of JoAnn (nee DeMasi); loving father of Linda (the late Mark) Bialek, Mary Ann (Gary) Putyra, Joan (David) Smick and Edward (Susan) Byczynski; proud grandpa of 9; cherished great grandpa of 6. Services and interment were held privately. Funeral services entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home (708) 429-3200. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 15, 2020.