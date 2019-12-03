|
Hrycko, Sr., Edward A. Age 93, U.S. Army Veteran of World War II, and Retired Letter Carrier for the Village of Harwood Heights, IL, passed away on December 1, 2019, at his home. Edward was the beloved husband of the late Elaine (nee Ziemek); loving father of Edward A., Jr., Michael A., Kathryn A. and Mark S. Hrycko, Elizabeth S. (the late Robert) Blystone and Matthew S. Hrycko; cherished grandfather of Michael, Jamie, Michelle, Jennifer, Bobbie and Kaylee; great-grandfather of six; dear brother of the late Raymond and the late Charles (Mary) Hrycko; fond uncle of many. Edward was a member of The N.A.L.C. Union for over 56 years. Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of an 11:30 a.m. Funeral Service at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. The interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. For more information, www.cumberlandchapels.com, or (708)456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 3, 2019