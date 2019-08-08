|
|
Holmes, Edward On August 3, 2019, Edward Holmes fell asleep in death at the age of 79. Edward was born on November 27, 1939, to the union of Joe and Odessa Holmes in Vance, Mississippi. He was the second child born to this union. The family moved to Clarksdale, MS in 1944. Edward dedicated his life to Christ at an early age and was baptized at New Bethel Church in Clarksdale, MS. Edward graduated from Higgins High School in 1959. He received his Associate in Art Diploma in 1961 from Coahoma Junior College in Clarksdale, MS and received his Bachelor of Education from Jackson State College in 1963. Edward moved to Chicago, Illinois in 1964. He worked for Chicago Public Schools for over 35 years as a dedicated Physical Education teacher and continued serving students as the Director of Student Transportation. As an educator, Edward taught school bus driver education for the State of Illinois. He retired from Chicago Public Schools in 1999. Edward was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, brother, cousin, uncle, friend and teacher. He was dependable, unselfish, fun-loving and a kind person. He loved to cook and fish. Edward had a heart of gold. His love and compassion for others was evident in his smile. Many will cherish his memories, including his four children, Michelle Williams, Oxon Hill, MD; Eric Holmes, Denver, CO; Larry Ruffins, Brandywine, MD; and Sheldon Holmes, Chicago. IL. A devoted brother, JB Holmes (Daisy), Indianola, MS; Joe Willie, deceased (Wanda), Tupelo, MS; two grandchildren, Jamarr Harrison (Schwonda), Virginia Beach, VA; and Erica Williams, Oxon Hill, MD; three great-grandchildren: Jamiah, Jaliyah, and Jamarr Jr., Virginia Beach, VA. His special and loving friend, Tomacenna Lyle, Crete, IL and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 23851 S. Deborah Court, Crete, IL 60417 on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., officiated by McCullough Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 8, 2019