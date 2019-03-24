Home

Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Edward Hansen Obituary
Hansen, Edward "Bud" Age 94, of Elk Grove Village, formerly of Las Vegas, NV, for 20 years. Bud was the son of the late Arthur and Clara (nee Evans) Hansen; cherished brother of Charles C., the late Robert, and the late George Hansen; loving uncle of Lance (Kathie) and Christopher (Susan) Hansen, and Laurie J. Hansen Barr; dearest great-uncle to Julie Hansen Esposito, Kiel (Christina) Hansen, Eric and Lauren Barr, and Ryan and Kaitlyn Hansen; and great-great-uncle of William C. Esposito. Bud was a Seaman for many years on the Great Lakes Ore Boats and loved fishing. Visitation Monday, March 25, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. service time at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd., Elk Grove Village. Interment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. For more information: (847) 640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2019
