Hansen, Edward "Bud" Age 94, of Elk Grove Village, formerly of Las Vegas, NV, for 20 years. Bud was the son of the late Arthur and Clara (nee Evans) Hansen; cherished brother of Charles C., the late Robert, and the late George Hansen; loving uncle of Lance (Kathie) and Christopher (Susan) Hansen, and Laurie J. Hansen Barr; dearest great-uncle to Julie Hansen Esposito, Kiel (Christina) Hansen, Eric and Lauren Barr, and Ryan and Kaitlyn Hansen; and great-great-uncle of William C. Esposito. Bud was a Seaman for many years on the Great Lakes Ore Boats and loved fishing. Visitation Monday, March 25, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. service time at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd., Elk Grove Village. Interment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. For more information: (847) 640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2019