Hagstrom, Jr., Edward John Age 91. February 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Sr. and Hilda Marie; brothers, Clarence and Hilding; and sister, Mildred Roberts; he is survived by Darlene C. Enger, his long-time companion; four nephews, David Hagstrom of Portland OR, Alan Hagstrom of Hugo, MN, Roy Hagstrom of Park Rapids, MN, and Glen Hagstrom of Moore, OK; two nieces, Carol Hagstrom of Park Rapids, MN and Michelle Roberts Dunn of Palos Verdes Estates, CA; many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Funeral Friday, February 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Alan Hagstrom officiating at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 W. Cermak Rd., Forest Park, IL. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019, 3:00-8:00 p.m., with an American Legion Service at 7:00 p.m. and an IL Masonic Service immediately after. Mr. Hagstrom was a WWII U.S. Navy Veteran. (708) 442-8500 or www.woodlawnchicago.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 20, 2019