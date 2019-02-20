Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
(708) 442-8500
Edward Hagstrom
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
Edward Hagstrom Jr. Obituary
Hagstrom, Jr., Edward John Age 91. February 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Sr. and Hilda Marie; brothers, Clarence and Hilding; and sister, Mildred Roberts; he is survived by Darlene C. Enger, his long-time companion; four nephews, David Hagstrom of Portland OR, Alan Hagstrom of Hugo, MN, Roy Hagstrom of Park Rapids, MN, and Glen Hagstrom of Moore, OK; two nieces, Carol Hagstrom of Park Rapids, MN and Michelle Roberts Dunn of Palos Verdes Estates, CA; many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Funeral Friday, February 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Alan Hagstrom officiating at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 W. Cermak Rd., Forest Park, IL. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019, 3:00-8:00 p.m., with an American Legion Service at 7:00 p.m. and an IL Masonic Service immediately after. Mr. Hagstrom was a WWII U.S. Navy Veteran. (708) 442-8500 or www.woodlawnchicago.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 20, 2019
