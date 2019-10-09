|
|
Gorlach, Sr., Edward J. Age 92. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy C.; loving father of Cyndi (Roger) Stachnik, Edward J., Jr. and the late Pam Garcia; cherished grandfather of Tyler Roman Stachnik, Edward James and Matthew David Gorlach, Roy James and Andrew Jeffrey Garcia. Proud WWII Army Veteran. Lying in State Monday, October 14, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass 11:30 a.m. at St. Pascal Church, 6199 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to or Lurie Children's Hospital would be appreciated. For information, Nelson Funeral Home at 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 9, 2019