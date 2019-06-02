|
Gonzalez, Edward "Eddie" July 27, 1953 - May 8, 2019, Addison, age 65, passed away Wednesday night, May 8, 2019, at Alexian Brothers Hospital, Elk Grove Village, Illinois. He was a long time resident of the Chicago suburbs and graduated from Proviso West High School in 1973. Shortly after graduation, he went to work as a technician for Door Systems, in Addison, where he worked for over 35 years, retiring in 2018. He also held a part-time job at the Sears store, in the Strafford Mall, where he continued to work after his retirement. Eddie loved soccer, outdoor music venues, and spending time with friends and family. His mother, Emily Guiterrez, of Bensenville, Illinois, and a brother, Raul Gonzalez, of Matthews, North Carolina, survive him. In accordance with his wishes, the service will be private and he will be laid to rest at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Evergreen Park, Illinois.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 2, 2019