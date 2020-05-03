Furlong, Edward W. Edward W. Furlong, weeks short of 94, retired Lieutenant, CFD. U.S. Army veteran of WWII. Beloved husband of the late Elsie Elizabeth. Dedicated and cherished father of Edward J. and Arlene. Devoted brother of Tom (Rose), the late Robert (Keen), and the late James. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member of Pipe Fitters' Local 597 since 1942. A longtime resident of St. Thomas More Parish, Ed lived in Chicago throughout his life, an avid swimmer who fully enjoyed its pools and Lake Michigan. The Furlong family thanks the team at St. Joseph Village of Chicago for its support in recent years. A celebration of life and private inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will take place at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store