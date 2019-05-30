Home

Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2500 South Des Plaines Avenue
North Riverside, IL 60546
(708) 447-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2500 South Des Plaines Avenue
North Riverside, IL 60546
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2500 South Des Plaines Avenue
North Riverside, IL 60546
View Map
Freedman, Edward William Age 62, of Chicago. Excellent chef, legendary salesman, artist, and music lover. Beloved father and very best friend of Catherine "Cate" Freedman; devoted spouse of Sidney Cristol Freedman; dear brother of Elizabeth "Betty" (Bradley Son) Freedman; fond cousin of Robert "Robin", MD (Nydia) Freedman. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Edward H. (Big Ed) and Catherine E. (nee O'Neill). He is also survived by his loyal canine companion, Max Freedman; and many other cousins, dear friends, and co-workers. Funeral Monday, June 2, 2019, for an 11:00 a.m. Chapel Service at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. Des Plaines Ave., North Riverside. Interment Oakridge Cemetery, Hillside. Memorials to the Greater Chicago Food Depository would be appreciated. Visitation Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 30, 2019
