Filarski, Edward Beloved husband of the late June (nee Franczyk); loving father of Arlene (Eugene) Tormey and Gretchen Filarski (Luke Calabrese); cherished grandfather of Mario, Nickolas, Anthony, and Riley; fur daddy of Sophie and Leia; dear brother of Teresa (Bob) Weglarz, Richard, and the late Frank (Reda) Filarski; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 West 26th St., where a chapel service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Cremation private. Funeral info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2019