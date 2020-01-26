|
|
Kelly, Edward F. Age 82, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away peacefully onJanuary 24, 2020. Edward was the loving father of Shawn T. (JoAnn) Kelly, Kimberly A. (Peter) Coker and Jennifer A. Kelly; dearest son of the late Nora and Thomas Kelly; cherished grandfather of Lois, Josh, James, Jacob and Samantha; beloved brother of Ann (the late John) Burgess and the late Thomas, Joseph, Patrick, John "Red" and James Kelly. Edward was a fond uncle of many, and a proud member of Pipefitters Local #597. VisitationTuesday, January 28, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 8:30 a.m. onWednesday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Divine Savior Church in Norridge for Mass at 9:30 a.m. The interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. For more informationwww.cumberlandchapels.comor(708)456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 26, 2020