|
|
Duffin, Edward M. Age 86, proud Ret. CFD for 36 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Shirley (nee Basse) for 63 years; loving father of Stephen (Sharon), Laurie (Andy Lesiecki CPD), and David; proud Pa of Sean, Ensign Kevin, Matthew (Nicole) Hill, Katie (Matt) Bryk and Jennifer Hill; dear Great-Pa of Mikal, Jayde, Leo and Jude. When Edward wasn't in Chicago, he enjoyed his time with family and friends on Paw Paw Lake. He was a successful bricklayer who built many homes around Chicagoland, including his own. One of Edward's proudest accomplishments was finishing first when taking his Fire Captain's exam. Visitation on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Lack and Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000W), Hickory Hills. Friends and family all to meet Saturday at St. Linus Church, 10300 Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, 401 Hackensack Ave., Hackensack, NJ 07601 or [email protected] would be appreciated. For information, 708-430-5700 or www.lackfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 5, 2019