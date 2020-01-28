|
|
Dorencz, Edward A. Age 87. U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Beloved husband of Arlene (nee Mika); loving father of Karen (Bob) Murdock and Janice (Steve) Kellington; dear grandfather of Nicholas (Kelley), Jake, Brad and Jeremy; fond brother of Geraldine (the late Leonard) Fornek and the late Frank (Joan) Dorencz. Member of the Central Park American Legion Post # 1028. Funeral chapel service Friday, January 31, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (Corner of Lorel). Interment private. Visitation Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 28, 2020