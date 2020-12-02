1/
Edward Dennis Doocy
Doocy, Edward Dennis

Edward Dennis Doocy, 80, died peacefully in his home on Sunday, November 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Ed was born in Chicago to Elizabeth and Edward Doocy. He grew up surrounded by family on the West side. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Ed joined the Chicago Fire Department and rose to the rank of Battalion Chief prior to his retirement after 38 years. He was a brave firefighter and a strong leader. It was a calling he loved and he often said, "WHAT A JOB!" He was a proud member the Brotherhood of the Barrel. Beloved husband of Gina. Loving father of Beth Doocy (Mike Bracharz), Dennis Doocy, Michael (Laura) Doocy, Bridget (Bruce) Becker, Amy (Charles) Johnson, Pamela Nardi, and Lizzie (Dave) Gussis. Proud grandfather of Christina, Sara, Matthew, Patrick, Andy, Kyle, Alex, Sean, Emily, Nora, Maggie, Ruth, Annabelle and Scarlett. Cherished great-grandfather of Abigail, Tyler, Lily, Thea and Amelia. He had many close friends he considered family. He was loved by many and will always be remembered with a smile. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Patricia Doocy, and his son Jimmy Doocy. To attend the Celebration of Life, please join the live stream on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 6 pm Central time, by visiting www.cjfinfo.com. If you would like to honor Ed's memory, please consider a donation to Prescott Parents, www.prescottparents.com or Chicago Firefighters' EMWQ Retirees, Widows and Childrens Assistance Fund, www.widowsandchildren.org/ Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
james koenig
Coworker
December 2, 2020
To Mrs. Chief & family: It's hard to believe that the Chief 'finished' his last assignment and "returned" to his eternal "quarters. I am sure some of the Heavenly Fire Dept. responded to his entrance to that big firehouse. I can just imagine some of the war stories being swapped back & forth!
Rest in peace, Chief, we'll carry on from there! God keep you in the hollow of His Hand. Love n' prayers, DenMom55
Jan Hull
Friend
December 2, 2020
Our condolences on the loss of a great friend. Ed always had a smile on his face and ready for a practical joke. I worked with Ed for 6 fun packed years before I retired from Engine 78. Ed is one of the best chiefs CFD ever had or will have. Your in our thoughts and prayers.
Gina if it wasn’t for y’all we wouldn’t be married.

Love Bill & Debbie Connors
William Connors
Friend
