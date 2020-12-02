To Mrs. Chief & family: It's hard to believe that the Chief 'finished' his last assignment and "returned" to his eternal "quarters. I am sure some of the Heavenly Fire Dept. responded to his entrance to that big firehouse. I can just imagine some of the war stories being swapped back & forth!

Rest in peace, Chief, we'll carry on from there! God keep you in the hollow of His Hand. Love n' prayers, DenMom55

Jan Hull

Friend