Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Edward Clemmons Obituary
Clemmons, Edward E. Age 67, at rest July 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Bette (nee Michalec) for 46 years; loving father of Edward Clemmons and Erin O'Neill; cherished grandfather of Katelyn O'Neill and Allison O'Neill; dear brother-in-law of Ed (Joan) Michalec, Carole (Jim) McCaw, the late Ted (Sandy) Michalec, the late Fred (Peggy) Michalec, and the late Dennis Michalec; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; and beloved buddy to his dog, Cole. Ed proudly served 22 years in the United States Army. Visitation Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Chapel Service at 1:00 p.m., at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For service info, call 708-422-2700 or visit www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 26, 2019
