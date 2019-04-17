Ciesla, Edward Age 95, a World War II Army Veteran, of Chicago, passed away April 15, 2019. Beloved father of Jeanette Ciesla and Andrea (Mark) Peirson; grandfather of three; great-grandfather of six; cherished husband of the late Rose Esposito (1967) and the late Ruth Strobel (2003). Ed was the son of the late Frank and Sophie (nee Lachcik) and the last surviving child of 11, Lottie, Helen, Stephanie (Sr. M. Venantia, C.R.), Bernice, Frank, Jr., Eleanor, Walter, Raymond, Richard and Lillian and was an uncle to many. Ed was a painter for 50 years and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Trades and Local Painters Union 637. He was known for his hardworking spirit, sense of humor, bread making and the friendships he made at the casino. Visitation from 4:00-9:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. Info, 773-545-3800 or www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Ed, please spend time with family and friends at the casino. May Cookie Boy rest in peace! Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary