Brasch, Edward Beloved husband of Nancy Brasch (nee Prescott) and beloved ex-husband of the late Bettina "Tina" Brasch (nee Appleby); loving father of Steven Brasch, Joel (Mary Anne) Brasch, Judy (Mark) Sloane, Lori Sterling, and Linda Gershon; cherished grandfather of Shija, Hanah, Spencer, Maxwel, Lilian, Abigail, and Noa Brasch, Samantha, Jessica, and Gabriella Sloane, and Holly and Andrew Dombroski; darling son of the late Philip and Lilian Brasch; dear brother of the late Jerome Brasch; dear uncle of Gilda, Philip, and Jordan Brasch. Contributions in Edward's name to the would be appreciated. Funeral service Friday, March 8, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., at former Congregation Beth Am, 225 McHenry Rd., Buffalo Grove. Interment to follow at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or mitzvahfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 7, 2019