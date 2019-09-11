|
Baley, Edward E. Age 61. Beloved husband of 38 years to Susan (nee Prosecky) Baley; loving father of Karen CFD (Jack) Kielbasa and Eddie (Michelle) Baley; best papa of Joanie, Eddie, and Jack; devoted son of the late Edward Ret. CFD and Joan Baley; cherished brother of Tom Ret. CFD (Donna) Baley; adored son-in-law of Julia and the late Louis Prosecky; dear uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud member of Local 701. Passionate outdoorsman and dog whisperer. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Andrew Weishar Foundation, www.weish4ever.org would be appreciated. Visitation Friday 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 West 79th Street, Burbank to St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 South Austin Avenue, Chicago, Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com, 708-857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 11, 2019