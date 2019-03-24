Home

Antolak, Edward J. Age 90, of Spring Hill, Florida, formerly of Chicago and Elmhurst, IL, at restMarch 19, 2019. Survived by beloved wife Anna (nee Horinek); fond youngest brother of Robert (Uncle Bob); and many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by parents, Mary (nee Luberda) and Peter Antolak; brother of late siblings Angeline, Anne (James) Diombala, Helen (Joseph) Kruk, John (Virginia), Walter (Lillian), Chester, Peter, Stanley, and Joseph. Veteran of the Korean War.Retired pressman of the Chicago Tribune and ChicagoSun-Times.Donations may be made to the , , or through a random act of kindness.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2019
