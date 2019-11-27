|
|
Lomasney, Edmund M. 1945-2019. Beloved life partner for 20 years to Debra Stasi; loving father of Edmund J. (Terese), Gregory R. (Nancy), Sharon B. (Andrew) and Kathleen A. (Christopher); cherished grandfather of Edmund G., Joseph T., Theo G., Ella C., Nora K., Sylvie K. and Jane M.; Ed was loved by extended family, Dominick (Jennifer) Stasi and their children, Nicholas and Nina; Kathy S.; preceded in death by his parents, George M. and Marcella, and sister, Joan M. Visitation, Friday, 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott, Park Ridge. Family and friends to meet, Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, 7211 W. Talcott, Chicago for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to ZeroCancer.org/lomasney would be appreciated. For information 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 27, 2019