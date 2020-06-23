Gobat, Edmund G. Edmund G. Gobat, age 85. Passed away on June 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Lang). Loving father of Jeannine (Brett Nafziger) Arway, Mark G. Gobat, and Timothy (Chris) Gobat. Dearest grandfather of Alyssa (John) Guest and the late Michael Arway. Dear brother of the late Robert (late Sally) Gobat and the late Roberta (late Joseph) Lorenz. Fond uncle. Visitation for Edmund will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial beginning 11:00 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church, 1429 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago 60657. Interment Maryhill. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Casey Laskowski Funeral Home. For information, please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 23, 2020.