Edmund G. Gobat
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edmund's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gobat, Edmund G. Edmund G. Gobat, age 85. Passed away on June 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Lang). Loving father of Jeannine (Brett Nafziger) Arway, Mark G. Gobat, and Timothy (Chris) Gobat. Dearest grandfather of Alyssa (John) Guest and the late Michael Arway. Dear brother of the late Robert (late Sally) Gobat and the late Roberta (late Joseph) Lorenz. Fond uncle. Visitation for Edmund will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial beginning 11:00 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church, 1429 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago 60657. Interment Maryhill. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Casey Laskowski Funeral Home. For information, please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
773-777-6300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved