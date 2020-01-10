|
Beirne, Edmund M. 88, Jan. 5, 2020. Army Veteran Korean Conflict, Ret. Lt. CFD. Beloved companion of Kitty Railsback for 35 years and beloved husband of the late Theresa (nee Burke). Loving father of Michael B. (Marlene) Bryar and Barbara Skrobuton. Dear grandfather of Bob and Mike. Fond brother of Janet Beirne, Elaine (Paul) Raglow, Agnes Beirne (Diahann McConkey), and the late Patrick (the late Anne), Charles (the late Norine) and Gregory J. (Mary) Beirne. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Mt. Carmel High School and Hall of Fame Inductee, National Handball Champion and NFL Alumni. Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of Service 12 noon at Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave., Chicago. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at www.firehero.org. For info, (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 10, 2020