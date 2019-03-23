Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:15 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christina Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmond Woulfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmond Woulfe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edmond Woulfe Obituary
Woulfe, Edmond James Loving husband to the late Evelyn Rose Woulfe; loving father of Maureen (Terry) Stanton, Katie (Rick) Crocilla, Edmond (Mary), Patrick (Therese) Sr., Debbie (Jeff) Goworowski, Michael (Ann), Dan (Demetria), and the late Diane Woulfe; proud grandfather of Nicole, Michael, Jeffrey, Michael, Brooke, Danielle, Colin, Danny, Elena, Katie, Tommy, Olivia, Brandon, Patrick (Laura) Jr., Ryan (Connie), Eddie, Emily, and Meggan; cherished great-grandfather of Teagan, Evelyn, Patrick III, and Dechlan; fond brother to Terry (Larry) Wawzenek. Ed honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd Street, Oak Lawn. Morning prayers will be at 10:15 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. Processing directly to St. Christina Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Longtime member of Gaelic Park, Kerry Association and County Clare Association.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Download Now