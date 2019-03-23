|
Woulfe, Edmond James Loving husband to the late Evelyn Rose Woulfe; loving father of Maureen (Terry) Stanton, Katie (Rick) Crocilla, Edmond (Mary), Patrick (Therese) Sr., Debbie (Jeff) Goworowski, Michael (Ann), Dan (Demetria), and the late Diane Woulfe; proud grandfather of Nicole, Michael, Jeffrey, Michael, Brooke, Danielle, Colin, Danny, Elena, Katie, Tommy, Olivia, Brandon, Patrick (Laura) Jr., Ryan (Connie), Eddie, Emily, and Meggan; cherished great-grandfather of Teagan, Evelyn, Patrick III, and Dechlan; fond brother to Terry (Larry) Wawzenek. Ed honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd Street, Oak Lawn. Morning prayers will be at 10:15 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. Processing directly to St. Christina Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Longtime member of Gaelic Park, Kerry Association and County Clare Association.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 23, 2019