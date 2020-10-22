Goldberg, Edith F.
Edith F. Goldberg, 72. Beloved daughter of Bella Wigdor. Adored sister of Marla Goldberg and Norman Goldberg. Dear cousin of Irwin, Caitlin, Michael and Justin Platzner, Adele and Nancy Waitz, Maddie Tarnofsky, Abbie Warnell, Shawn and Matthew Siville, Anita Quigley, Roberta Porter, Eileen Nava and all of their extended family. Will be missed by her co-workers at the Cook County Clerk of Courts, neighbors and friends. Wife of Mort Goldstein. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research, www.pancan.org
or Colon Cancer Research, info@coloncancerfoundation.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
