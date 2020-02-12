|
|
Engel, Edith Age 95, of South Haven, Michigan, formerly of Oak Lawn, Illinois, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter and loving mother of William (fiancee Gloria Fazio). Edith was a special grandma to Lorelei Scanlan and "Nana" to Nicholas (Danielle), Will and Victoria Scanlan. Also survived by her grandson, Walter Engel; great-granddaughter Zoey Engel and granddaughter Sarah (Bob) Jones. Edith was looking forward to the birth of her first great-great-grandchild next month. Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, (11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453). She will be laid to rest in Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 12, 2020