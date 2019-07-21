|
|
Burke, Edith (nee Knowles) June 9, 2019, age 67. Late of Hazel Crest, formerly of Matteson. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Reynold Burke; dear mother of Michelle Burke; loving sister of Joy Noel Knowles and the late Gail Nan Knowles; fond aunt and friend to many. Memorial visitation will be Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Family Harvest Church, 18500 92nd Ave., Tinley Park, IL from 12:30 p.m until the time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations toward cost of services. www.tews-ryanfh.com, or 708-798-5300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 21, 2019