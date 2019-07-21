Home

Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Edith Burke
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Family Harvest Church
18500 92 nd Ave.
Tinley Park,, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Family Harvest Church,
18500 92nd Ave.
Tinley Park, IL
Edith Burke Obituary
Burke, Edith (nee Knowles) June 9, 2019, age 67. Late of Hazel Crest, formerly of Matteson. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Reynold Burke; dear mother of Michelle Burke; loving sister of Joy Noel Knowles and the late Gail Nan Knowles; fond aunt and friend to many. Memorial visitation will be Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Family Harvest Church, 18500 92nd Ave., Tinley Park, IL from 12:30 p.m until the time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations toward cost of services. www.tews-ryanfh.com, or 708-798-5300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 21, 2019
