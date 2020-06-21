EDDIE LEE VEAZEY
VEAZEY, EDDIE LEE Eddie Lee Veazey, passed away on May 16, 2020. She was born on May 30, 1929, to Hattie and Ed Thompson in Memphis, Tennessee. She married her loving husband, Weldon N. Veazey on May 30, 1946, settling in Chicago a few years later after he completed his service in the U.S. Army. Eddie Lee Veazey retired from the Illinois Department of Public Aid after 25 years of service. She enjoyed her job and the opportunity it provided to assist those in need. She was active in her community and neighborhood, serving in a variety of volunteer roles. She was also a charter member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Amicae of Dolton, Illinois. "Muh" filled her days with family, neighbors and friends. She most enjoyed frequent visits from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved them all deeply and had a unique way of loving them that made them all feel like they were her "favorite". Eddie Lee Veazey is survived by her loving husband, Weldon; her children, Sharon, Darryl (Lisa), Frederick (Julia), Jacquelyn (Frank Dyer) and Alison (James Jones); her grandchildren, Enid (Eric), Hayat, Tariq, Paris (Brandy), Jule (Melissa), Madeah, Vance (Nicole), Shannon (Lenita), Troy (Ashley), Jeremy (Sitaara), Aja, Melanie, Bree, Nolan and Ari; her great-grandchildren, Amber, Yasmin, Xavier, Justin, Camri, Shaddai, Laila, Ava, Jori, Ariadne, Clarke, Arya and Jaya. She is also survived by dear sisters-in-law, Audrey Shockley and Geraldine Greene; brother-in-law, Carlton Veazey as well as several nieces and nephews. Services were held. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
