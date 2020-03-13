|
Reams, Earna The matriarch of one of our community's long-standing companies has passed away. Earna Reams, co-owner of Big "O" Movers & Storage, passed away March 3, 2020, surrounded by love. She will be remembered as a loving and guiding light by the many lives she affected in her time here. Not only was she an entrepreneur and influencer, she was also a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved and cared for many. Join me as we bid farewell to the late, great, Mrs. Big "O". Your memory will be loved and cherished for many years to come. New Covenant Church, 754 East 77th St., Chicago, IL 8:30-10:00 a.m. Pre-past; 10:00-11:00 a.m. Viewing; 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Funeral Service.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2020