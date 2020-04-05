|
Speese, Dr., Dwain K. Dr. Dwain K. Speese passed away on Wednesday, March 25th in Chicago, IL. Dwain was born on April 4th, 1957 in San Bernardino, California to the late John Lylle Speese and Annie Cunningham and had two sisters, Penny Speese and the deceased Tina Speese. Dwain earned his BS degree in business from the University of Nebraska, Omaha and his MBA from DePaul University. He was the owner of CFO Advisory Services and Wynmor Capital LLC. Dwain received an honorary Doctorate Degree in Divinity from Heart Bible Institute for humanitarian services along with his wife - together they founded the Kingz Heart Foundation. Dwain is survived by his wife Amber Estes-Speese, his two biological children Ryan and Hunter Speese and his children in love Jasmine, Joshua and Jordan. A memorial service to celebrate Dwain's life is expected to take place in June; contact Amber Estes-Speese at [email protected]
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2020