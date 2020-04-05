Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dwain Speese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwain Speese


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwain Speese Obituary
Speese, Dr., Dwain K. Dr. Dwain K. Speese passed away on Wednesday, March 25th in Chicago, IL. Dwain was born on April 4th, 1957 in San Bernardino, California to the late John Lylle Speese and Annie Cunningham and had two sisters, Penny Speese and the deceased Tina Speese. Dwain earned his BS degree in business from the University of Nebraska, Omaha and his MBA from DePaul University. He was the owner of CFO Advisory Services and Wynmor Capital LLC. Dwain received an honorary Doctorate Degree in Divinity from Heart Bible Institute for humanitarian services along with his wife - together they founded the Kingz Heart Foundation. Dwain is survived by his wife Amber Estes-Speese, his two biological children Ryan and Hunter Speese and his children in love Jasmine, Joshua and Jordan. A memorial service to celebrate Dwain's life is expected to take place in June; contact Amber Estes-Speese at [email protected]
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwain's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -