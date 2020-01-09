|
Weiss, Dvora F. Dvora F. Weiss, nee Marcus, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Norman Leonard Weiss. Loving mother of Syndee (Larry) Miller, Cary Weiss and Alan (Sharon) Weiss. Adored grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 11. Dear sister of the late Evelyn Richtiger. Graveside service Thursday 2 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Rd. (Sec. VIII Nebo), Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to any Cancer organization. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 9, 2020