Loncar, Duro Age 80. Loving husband of Mila; loving father of Dusan (Lina) Loncar and Gordana (Dejan) Loncar-Gakovic; devoted grandpa of Nikolas, Natasa, Maja, and Natalia; loving uncle and friend to many. VisitationWednesday, February 27, 2019, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m., with prayer service at 7:00 p.m. and onThursday, February 28, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral procession at 9:30 a.m. at the Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Rd., (at Prospect) Itasca, IL, to St. Sava Monastery, 32377 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, IL. Service at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial at St. Sava Cemetery. For funeral info630-250-8588or www.theoaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 27, 2019