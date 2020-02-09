|
|
Uselmann, Duane P. Age 84, beloved husband Therese "Terry" nee McKinley; devoted father of Mary (the late Joe) Garcia, Fran Uselmann, Jean (Robert) Dalleska, Carol Anne Reilly, and the late Patrick Uselmann; dearest grandfather of Helen Reilly, Mickey Reilly, Patrick Reilly, Maggie Reilly, Bridgette Spizzirri, Nicholas Spizzirri, Will Lucnik, Sam Garcia, Emily Lucnik, Madison Dalleska; cherished brother of the late Bill (the late Mae), the late Andrea (the late Ed) Kral; fond uncle of many. He served in the Ilinois National Guard, he was an Assistant Principal at Austin and Senn High School in Chicago, proud graduate of University of Wisconsin , Plattville, WI. Visitation Sunday 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral Service Monday 9:15 a.m. going to Our Lady of Ransom Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 9, 2020