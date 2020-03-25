|
|
Tomczak M.D., Dr. Drew R. Age 72, of East Side, passed away on his birthdayMarch 19, 2020 after a battle of melanoma to his brain. Beloved son of the late Andrew and Johanna Tomczak. Dear brother of the late Alan Tomczak, and sister-in-law, Joan Tomczak and Robert Ignasiak. Caring uncle of Jennifer and Christopher Tomczak. Dear cousin to Dominic Dimarco, Sherri Dimarco, and the late Leah Dimarco. Drew was a retired gastroenterologist at Michael Reese Hospital. He was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed taxidermy and was very artistic with pipe carvings and lures. Due to the world pandemic and current State mandates, Dr. Drew Tomczak's funeral ceremony will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be directed to Dr. Mark Kozloff, Education Fund University of Chicago. To leave a remembrance note, visitwww.vandenbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 25, 2020