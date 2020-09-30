Henning, Douglas Paul
Douglas Paul Henning, age 83. Beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Adamek). Loving father of Douglas Paul Jr., Veronica, Marie and Raymond. Stepfather of Edie, Linda, Lisa, the late Edward, the late George and the late Ronald. To view additional obituary information, go to www.richardmidwayfh.com
, or call 773-767-1840. Visitation Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4 - 8 pm, at the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel). Private Cremation. Please note the COVID-19 restrictions, for maximum gathering of 50 persons at a time will be observed with masks required.
