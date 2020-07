Fletcher Sr., Douglas GlennDouglas Glenn Fletcher Sr. ("Papa"), longtime resident of Chicago Ridge, IL, born in Gilt Edge, TN, passed away at the age of 80 on June 30, 2020; Douglas and "love of his life" Monica (nee Gutierrez) celebrated 58 years of marriage; Beloved son of the late Marie and Richard Fletcher; Cherished brother to the late Billy (Patricia), Judy (Daniel), and Patricia (David); Survived by Peggy (Grady), Sandra (Adolf), and Marion (Kenneth); Treasured father to Susan (Robert) Gallo, Shari (Brian) Carlson, Douglas Jr. (Patricia), and Robert (Tracy) Fletcher; Remembered lovingly by all his grandkids: Andrew, Jeremy, Rebecca, Melissa, Michael,Julia, Abbigail, Jeneva, Sterling, and Thurston, and his great-grandchildren Ryan and Rylie; Friend to all who passed by his swing, offered a wave, and would sit with him; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com ; Celebration of Life to be held onAugust 8 th , 2:00pm at 10947 Massasoit Avenue, Chicago Ridge.Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com