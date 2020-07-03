Fletcher Sr., Douglas Glenn
Douglas Glenn Fletcher Sr. ("Papa"), longtime resident of Chicago Ridge, IL, born in Gilt Edge, TN, passed away at the age of 80 on June 30, 2020; Douglas and "love of his life" Monica (nee Gutierrez) celebrated 58 years of marriage; Beloved son of the late Marie and Richard Fletcher; Cherished brother to the late Billy (Patricia), Judy (Daniel), and Patricia (David); Survived by Peggy (Grady), Sandra (Adolf), and Marion (Kenneth); Treasured father to Susan (Robert) Gallo, Shari (Brian) Carlson, Douglas Jr. (Patricia), and Robert (Tracy) Fletcher; Remembered lovingly by all his grandkids: Andrew, Jeremy, Rebecca, Melissa, Michael,
Julia, Abbigail, Jeneva, Sterling, and Thurston, and his great-grandchildren Ryan and Rylie; Friend to all who passed by his swing, offered a wave, and would sit with him; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
; Celebration of Life to be held on
August 8 th , 2:00pm at 10947 Massasoit Avenue, Chicago Ridge.
