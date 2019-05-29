|
|
Scanlan, Dorothy Mae Age 88, of Cumberland, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Care and Rehab-Cumberland. She was born October 11, 1930, in Chicago, IL, to Clifford and Edna Siedler. She is survived by her daughter, Gail (Joe) Puccio; son, Glenn (Denise) Scanlan; grandchildren, Kevin (Julie) Scanlan, Matthew (Jamie) Bauerle, John (Sarah) Puccio, and Andrea (Ronald) Simon; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Shane, Vincent, Erin, Grace, Ronnie, and John; sister, Linda Hillesland; brother, Jack (Elise) Seidler; nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur "Bud" Scanlan; her parents, Clifford and Edna Siedler; and sister, Joyclyn "Dolly" Mosgaard. Details regarding a memorial service for Dorothy will be announced at a later date. Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 29, 2019