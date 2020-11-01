1/
Dorothy Robak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robak , Dorothy

Dorothy Robak, 88, of Inverness passed away peacefully on October, 28. Loving wife of the late Donald. Beloved mother of Bobby (Heather) Robak. Cherished grandma of Brianna and Makenna. She will be missed by many nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces. She survived all her siblings. She was a friend to many and loved by everyone she met. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 6th from 10am-12pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine IL 60067. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, if you would like to attend mass, please reach out to the family directly. More info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com. Due to covid-19 restrictions 25 guest will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and masks will be required

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved