Robak , Dorothy
Dorothy Robak, 88, of Inverness passed away peacefully on October, 28. Loving wife of the late Donald. Beloved mother of Bobby (Heather) Robak. Cherished grandma of Brianna and Makenna. She will be missed by many nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces. She survived all her siblings. She was a friend to many and loved by everyone she met. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 6th from 10am-12pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine IL 60067. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, if you would like to attend mass, please reach out to the family directly. More info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
. Due to covid-19 restrictions 25 guest will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and masks will be required
