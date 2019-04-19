|
|
Polino, Dorothy M. (nee Clemente) Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Raymond L.; loving mother of Raymond "Dino" (Mary T.) Polino, Margaret (David) Nicholas, the late Richard (Mary J.) and the late Walter Polino; cherished Grandma of 13 and great-grandmother of ten; fond sister of Tony (Laura) Clemente and preceded in death by many brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, April 22, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park where Funeral will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 19, 2019