Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Polino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Polino


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Polino Obituary
Polino, Dorothy M. (nee Clemente) Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Raymond L.; loving mother of Raymond "Dino" (Mary T.) Polino, Margaret (David) Nicholas, the late Richard (Mary J.) and the late Walter Polino; cherished Grandma of 13 and great-grandmother of ten; fond sister of Tony (Laura) Clemente and preceded in death by many brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, April 22, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park where Funeral will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kosary Funeral Home
Download Now