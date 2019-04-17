|
Phillips, Dorothy J. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Matthew; loving mother of Walter and Beverly (Jeff) Parypinski; cherished grandma of Mallory (Marc) Dahlquist and Joanna (Jake Kaplan) Parypinski; proud great-grandma of Jackson Dahlquist. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends at Sunrise. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to J.D.R.F. Illinois Chapter www.jdrfillinois.org. VisitationThursday, April 18, 2019,from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral PrayersFriday, April 19, 2019,at 10:00 a.m. at Kolbus - John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For info:visit www.kolbusmayfh.comorcall (773) 774-3232.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2019