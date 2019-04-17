Home

Dorothy Phillips
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kolbus - John V. May Funeral Home
6857 W. Higgins Ave.
Chicago, IL
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Kolbus - John V. May Funeral Home
6857 W. Higgins Ave.
Chicago, IL
Dorothy Phillips Obituary
Phillips, Dorothy J. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Matthew; loving mother of Walter and Beverly (Jeff) Parypinski; cherished grandma of Mallory (Marc) Dahlquist and Joanna (Jake Kaplan) Parypinski; proud great-grandma of Jackson Dahlquist. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends at Sunrise. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to J.D.R.F. Illinois Chapter www.jdrfillinois.org. VisitationThursday, April 18, 2019,from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral PrayersFriday, April 19, 2019,at 10:00 a.m. at Kolbus - John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For info:visit www.kolbusmayfh.comorcall (773) 774-3232.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2019
